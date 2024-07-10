Four, including minor, charred to death in bike collision

Mahoba: Four people , including an eight-year-old boy, were charred to death and two others injured in a collision between two bikes. The accident occurred on the Belatal Link Road in the Srinagar area of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh.

As per police, both bikes were speeding and caught fire after the collision, killing four people on the spot and leaving two injured. Two of the family members among four travelling on one of the bikes—Raj, 8, and Lalitesh, 22,—were burned to death, while Devendra, 8, and Neha, 25, suffered severe burns. Chandrabhan, 40, and Sunil Rahi, 22, who were travelling on the other bike, were also charred to death.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and are under treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, she added.