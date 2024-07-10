Full list of international awards received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle in Moscow on Tuesday. The Order of St Andrew the Apostle is Russia’s highest civilian honour.

Narendra Modi also received the Order of the Druk Gyalpo in March 2024. The Order of the Druk Gyalpo is Bhutan’s highest civilian award. Narendra Modi also became the first non-Bhutanese to be conferred with the honour. He was conferred with the award after meeting Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu in March 2024.

Full list of international awards bestowed upon PM Modi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 13, 2023 was conferred with the ‘Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour’ – the highest French honour in military or civilian orders.

In June 2023, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-sisi conferred PM Modi with the highest state honour of Egypt – the ‘Order of Nile.’

Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae honoured PM Modi with Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu in May 2023.

PM Narendra Modi was bestowed with the highest honour of Fiji, Companion of the Order of Fiji in recognition of his global leadership in May 2023.

PM Modi was conferred with Ebakl Award by the President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau in 2023.

Bhutan honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021.

Legion of Merit by the US Government, the award of the United States Armed Forces was conferred on PM Modi in 2020.

PM Modi received the prestigious King Hamad Order of the Renaissance in 2019.

Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin- the highest honour of the Maldives awarded to PM Modi in 2019.

Russia conferred PM Modi with their highest civilian honour – the Order of St. Andrew Award in 2019.

The PM was awarded the Order of Zayed Award – the highest civilian honour of the United Arab Emirates in 2019

PM Modi was awarded the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award in 2018

He was bestowed upon the State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan – the highest civilian honor of Afghanistan.

PM Modi was conferred Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honour- the King Abdulaziz Sash in 2016.

Also Read: India’s food services market to touch Rs 7.76 trillion by 2028

Other awards by prestigious organisations across the globe:

PM Modi has also been conferred with several awards by prestigious organisations across the globe.

In 2021, Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA

In 2019, PM Modi was conferred the ‘Global Goalkeeper’ Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

First-ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award was given to Prime Minister Modi in 2019.

United Nations Champions of The Earth Award

Seoul Peace Prize: PM Modi was conferred prestigious award in 2018.