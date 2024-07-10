Indian Railways cancels 24 long-distance trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Northeast Railway announced the cancellation of 24 long-distance trains from the last week of July through early August. The decision was taken as the railway undertakes significant infrastructure upgrades on key routes in Uttar Pradesh. The cancellation is primarily due to the ongoing doubling of tracks between the Shahjahanpur-Lucknow and Roza-Sitapur City railway sections.

Passengers, especially those traveling from Bihar to destinations such as Jammu for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, as well as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, are likely to face inconvenience due to these cancellations.

List of trains cancelled:

12492 Mour Dhwaj SuperFast Express (Jammu Tawi to Barauni) on July 26 and August 2.

15212 Jan Nayak Express (Amritsar to Darbhanga) from July 25 to August 6.

14618 Jan Seva Express from July 25 to August 5.

14604 Jansadharan Express (Amritsar to Saharsa) from July 24 to 31.

22552 Antyodaya Express from July 28 to August 4.

15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express on July 31 and August 4.

12204 Garib Rath (Amritsar to Saharsa) on August 3 and 4.

15909 Avadh Assam Express from Lalgarh Junction from August 1 to 4.

15654 Amarnath Express (Jammu Tawi to Guwahati) on August 2.

15531 Jansadharan Express (Saharsa to Amritsar) on July 21 and August 4.

12408 Karmabhoomi Express (Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri) on July 19 and August 2.

12491 Mour Dhwaj SuperFast Express (Barauni to Jammu Tawi) on July 28 and August 4.

15211 Jan Nayak Express (Darbhanga to Amritsar) from July 23 to August 4.

14617 Jan Seva Express from July 27 to August 7.

14603 Jansadharan Express (Saharsa to Amritsar) from July 26 to August 2.

22551 Antyodaya Express from July 27 to August 3.

15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express on July 29 and August 2.

12203 Garib Rath (Saharsa to Amritsar) on August 4 and 5.

15910 Avadh Assam Express from July 29 to August 1.

15653 Amarnath Express (Guwahati to Jammu Tawi) on July 31.

12407 Karmabhoomi Express (New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar) on July 24 and August 7.