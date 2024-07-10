Moderate intensity earthquake hits Maharashtra

Mumbai: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Hingoli in Maharashtra on Wednesday, July 10. According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 7.14 am. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

‘EQ of M: 4.5, On: 10/07/2024 07:14:53 IST, Lat: 19.43 N, Long: 77.32 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra,’ the National Center for Seismology posted on X. More details awaited.

In March 21, a earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra’s Hingoli. In November last year, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale had hit Hingoli. The earthquake occurred a depth of 5 km.