Powerful earthquake hits southern Africa

Pretoria: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the southern region of Africa on Wednesday morning. The UAE’s National Centre Meteorology said stations of their seismic network recorded the temblor at 8.55am, UAE time.

The US Geological Survey also detected the quake, which was categorised as ‘very strong’. The earthquake It had a ‘ depth of 10 km and. So far, there are no reports of damages.

Also Read: These Indian cricketers named ICC Player Of The Month for June

Meanwhile, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Hingoli in Maharashtra on Wednesday, July 10. According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 7.14 am. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.