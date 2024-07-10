Sales of Khadi and Village Industries products cross Rs 1.55 Lakh Crore

New Delhi: The sales of Khadi and Village Industries products has crossed Rs 1.55 lakh crore for the first time in 2023-24. Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission, (KVIC) Manoj Kumar said this while addressing a press conference in New Delhi. The sales of Khadi products was around Rs 31 thousand crore in 2013-14.

‘For the first time in independent India, the Khadi & Village products turnover has crossed Rs 1.5 lakh crore mark to touch Rs 1.55 lakh crore. Encouraged by this performance we have now set a sales turnover target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for 2024-25’, Kumar said.

Over the last ten years, production of Khadi and Village Industries products has zoomed 315 percent at Rs 1,08, 298 crore in 2023-24. It was at Rs 26,109 crore in 2013-14. Production in 2022-23 was Rs 95,957 crore.

A record 10.17 lakh new jobs were created in rural areas in 2023-24. This was a sharp 81 percent increase over 5.62 lakh new jobs created in financial year 2013-14. On an aggregate basis, the total employment in Khadi and village industries stood at 1.87 crore in 2023-24, higher than 1.3 crore till financial year 2013-14.

Khadi fabrics sales surged in 2023-24 at Rs 6,496 crore, a 500 per cent increase over sales level of Rs 1,081 crore in the financial year 2013-14. In 2022-23, Khadi fabrics worth Rs 5,943 crore were sold in financial year 2022-23.