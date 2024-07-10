State government waives off road tax for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to waive off road tax for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars. The state government has announced the complete wave off the road tax for strong hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars with immediate effect. The decision was taken to promote green mobility in the state. The government plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2070.

‘By promoting eco-friendly vehicles, we aim to lower dependence on fossil fuels, enhance air quality, and boost the local economy by attracting more investment in EV infrastructure and production,’ said Nand Gopal Gupta, Minister of Industrial Development, Export Promotion, and NRI & Investment Promotion.

The decision will benefit the top manufacturers in India. There are few models, which will get the direct tax relaxation benefit from policy. The list includes the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia EV6, and Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, BMW XM, Volvo XC60 and the list goes on.