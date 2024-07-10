Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices experienced a significant pullback after reaching fresh record highs in early trading on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex surged 129.72 points to a new all-time high of 80,481.36. The NSE Nifty hit a lifetime high of 24,461.05 .

The BSE Sensex settled at 79,925, down 427 points or 0.53 per cent. The NSE Nifty ended at 24,324, down 109 points or 0.45 per cent.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee trades flat against US dollar

The decline was led by profit-taking and weak global market trends, with Mahindra & Mahindra plunging over 7% and significant losses in IT stocks such as HCL Technologies and TCS. Conversely, Maruti, Power Grid, Titan, and Adani Ports recorded gains.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices declined nearly 2 per cent each intraday. The indices ended 0.19 per cent and 0.67 per cent lower, respectively. Among sectors, defensive plays like the Nifty FMCG, and Pharma indices ended in the positive zone, rising up to 0.4 per cent. On the downside, the Nifty Auto shed over 2 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 314.46 crore on Tuesday.’