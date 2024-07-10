These Indian cricketers named ICC Player Of The Month for June

Sydney: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the ICC Player Of The Month for June. Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah named as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June 2024. ICC also announced Indian women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana as the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June.

Jasprit Bumrah’s stellar bowling performance helped the Indian men’s cricket team lift the ICC T20 World Cup. Bumrah alone took 15 wickets in 8 matches during the World Cup, which made him Player of the Tournament. He joined Virat Kohli (a two-time winner in his own right) as India players to claim the Men’s T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award.

Smriti Mandhana won her first ICC Women’s Player of the Month after playing a starring role in India’s sweep over South Africa in the ODI series last month.