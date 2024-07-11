CCB Arrests Man for Importing Illegal Biscuits, Chocolates

Bengaluru’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested Narendra Singh on charges of smuggling chocolates, biscuits, and other food items worth ?1 crore into the city from overseas. Singh, originally from Rajasthan and residing in Sudhamnagar, was detained following a raid on his warehouse in Narayanaswamy Layout near Kalasipalya.

Reports indicate Singh had been engaged in this illicit trade for the past five to six years, importing food products via Mumbai port after shipping them from abroad. These goods were then distributed across Bengaluru, sold at inflated prices, and allegedly without obtaining necessary approvals from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

During the raid, CCB officials seized a significant quantity of chocolates, biscuits, and soft drinks from Singh’s warehouse, all bearing counterfeit FSSAI markings. This discovery raised serious concerns about the safety and legality of the food items being circulated in local supermarkets and malls.

The CCB’s prompt action followed credible intelligence on Singh’s smuggling operations, underscoring efforts to clamp down on illegal food imports and enforce adherence to Bengaluru’s food safety regulations.