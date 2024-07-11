Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher after four days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala on Thursday, July 11. Yellow metal price is appreciating after four days in the state. Gold is priced at Rs 53,840, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6730, up by Rs 20. Yesterday, gold price remained firm at Rs 53,680 per 8 gram.

.On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened today at Rs 72,820 per 10 gram. Gold futures have surged nearly Rs 1,200 so far in July. Silver futures opened at Rs 93,476 per kilogram. Silver futures have increased by Rs 3,900 in the same period. On Wednesday, gold futures settled at Rs 72,668 per 10 gram, marking a gain of 0.37%, while the silver futures settled at Rs 92,832 per kilogram, showing a slight loss of 0.15%.

Sin global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,375.70 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,381.30. Among other metals, spot silver inched 0.4% higher to $30.94 per ounce, platinum ticked up 0.2% to $991.80 and palladium gained 0.6% to $992.30.