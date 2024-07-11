Cyber Crime Surges in Kerala’s Idukki with Over 700 Cases in 6 Months

Idukki district in Kerala has seen a significant rise in cybercrimes this year, with 742 complaints filed in the first six months alone, compared to 850 cases for the entire previous year, according to District Police Chief TK Vishnu Pradeep. To address this surge, the police have launched initiatives to educate the public about cyber fraud risks and how to protect themselves.

Cyber fraud groups have managed to swindle an alarming Rs 14 crore from Idukki district in the past two and a half years, with Rs 5.5 crore lost just in the last six months. Despite 742 complaints, only 55 cases were formally registered. However, swift police action in three cases resulted in the recovery of lost funds, and transactions worth Rs 2 crore were frozen. The fraud schemes typically involve fake lottery winnings, cryptocurrency scams, threats related to illegal shipments, and promises of substantial loans.

Investigations have revealed that fraudsters quickly transfer ill-gotten money across multiple accounts, complicating efforts to track them. They also exploit the bank accounts of low-income individuals by paying for SIM cards, further complicating tracing efforts. Many victims hesitate to report these crimes due to embarrassment, which allows fraudsters to evade justice. To address this, authorities encourage victims to report financial losses promptly to increase chances of recovery. Additionally, police plan to collaborate with banks to educate the public about various fraud tactics and will appoint cyber volunteers in each police station to aid in combating cybercrimes.