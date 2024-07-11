Drone Footage Reveals Bawana Residents in Waist-Deep Flood

Bawana residential areas in Delhi faced severe flooding on Thursday (July 11) following a breach in the Munak canal barrage, which led to water inundating JJ Colony. The incident prompted immediate response from local authorities and raised alarm among residents. Saurabh Bhardwaj, a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, addressed the situation, stating that the breach occurred in the Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) that receives water from Haryana. Delhi Jal Board officials were quickly mobilized to the scene, and Bhardwaj directed the Chief Engineer of the Flood Department to assess the damage and provide support to the Jal Board.

The breach occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday night, causing extensive water damage overnight. Residents woke up to flooded streets and homes in JJ Colony, leading to chaotic scenes and concerns about health risks from stagnant water. The incident triggered criticism on social media, with some blaming the AAP government for the situation. Efforts are underway to manage the crisis effectively. Delhi Jal Board officials are actively working to control water flow and evaluate the extent of the damage. The Flood Department’s Chief Engineer has been tasked with coordinating relief efforts and ensuring necessary assistance reaches affected residents promptly.

Local authorities have set up temporary relief measures, including shelters and emergency supplies, to aid those impacted by the flooding. However, there are ongoing concerns about the long-term repercussions of the breach, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure and preventive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.