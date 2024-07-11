Dubai Duty Free Draw: Two expats win $1 million each

Dubai: A Lebanese national and a Pakistani national have $1 million at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw was held at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Both the winners were departing UAE when they purchased the winning tickets. Makram Fata, a 48-year-old Lebanese national based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia became a $1 million winner with ticket number 1061 in Millennium Millionaire Series 466. He purchased the winning ticket on June 15, when he was on his way back to Riyadh after doing a location shoot in Dubai. Fata is the fifteenth Lebanese national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it was launched in 1999.

Muhammad Umar, a Pakistani national based in Sialkot, Pakistan was announced as the winner of $1 million with ticket number 4391 in Millennium Millionaire Series 467 which he purchased on June 28 on his way to Chicago, USA. Umar is the twenty-fourth Pakistani national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

Also Read: Redmi launches new true wireless stereo earbuds in India: Specifications, Price

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for four luxury vehicles. The luxury vehicles were won by Ahmed Rashad, Kakunori Mori, Ganesan Ramachandran and Dunko Bogdanovic.

Ahmed Rashad, a 56-year-old Swiss national based in Dubai won a BMW 740i M Sport (Dravit Grey Metallic) car with ticket number 0020 in the Finest Surprise Series 1883 which he purchased online on June 9. He previously won a BMW 750Li Executive (Black) car in December 2021.

Mori, a 41-year-old Japanese national based in Kagoshima, Japan won a Mercedes Benz G 63 Grand Edition (Matt Black) car with ticket number 0285 in Finest Surprise Series 1884 which he purchased on June 17 on his way to Tokyo from Dubai.

Ramachandran, a 50-year-old Indian national based in Umm Al Quwain won a BMW R 1250 GS Adventure (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0910 in Finest Surprise 587 which he purchased on June 20 on his way to Mumbai, India.

Bogdanovic, a Croatian national based in Croatia won an Aprilia RS 660 Extrema (Extrema White) motorbike with ticket number 0595 in Finest Surprise 588 which he purchased online on June 25.