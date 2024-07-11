Ducati launches Hypermotard 698 Mono in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Italian bike maker Ducati has launched another model to its Hypermotard range in India. The brand has launched the single-cylinder Hypermotard 698 Mono. The bike is offered at a price of Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The model has been offered in two shades – Ducati Red and the special RVE scheme.

The newly introduced model is considered one of the tallest single-cylinder models, offering a seat height of 904 mm. It gets a low-seat accessory to make the best use of it, cutting down the height to 889 mm. Interested customers also can opt for low-suspension kit accessories. It further reduces the seating height, making it stable at 849 mm.

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free Draw: Two expats win $1 million each

The off-roader comes with a small headlight setup, paired with the sleek DRLs. The model has been treated with a high-rise mudguard at the front, while the rear remains uncovered. The motorcycle gets an almost flat handlebar, which is protected by the heavy knuckle guard. The company has included a single seating arrangement.

The vehicle gets dual exhausts at the tail, and is equipped with a 12-liter petrol tang.The Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by a 659cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, Superquadro Mono engine. It generates a maximum power of 77.5 BHP and 63 Nm of peak torque.

The company has included a single 330 mm disc at the front, paired with a Brembo M4.32 calliper, while the rear section has a 245 mm disc. The two-wheeler comes with only 151 kg kerb weight.