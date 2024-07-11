First Container Ship ‘San Fernando’ Docks at Vizhinjam International Seaport

The container ship ‘San Fernando’ arrived at Vizhinjam Port on Thursday, July 11, marking its first entry at the outer sea before docking. Originating from Xiamen Port in China, the vessel, with a capacity of 8,000-9,000 TEUs, will offload approximately 2,000 containers at Vizhinjam, utilizing the port’s advanced facilities for world-class services.

Departing from Sri Lanka, ‘San Fernando’ reached the outer area before 7 am and was guided to its berth by a harbour pilot, docking at 9:15 am. The ship’s arrival was celebrated with a water salute led by the large tugboat Ocean Prestige and smaller tugs Dolphin Series 27, 28, and 35. The unloading process began shortly after berthing, and following an inaugural ceremony on Friday, July 12, the ship will continue to Colombo.

Vizhinjam International Port’s opening represents a significant milestone for Kerala’s development. The port, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, automation, and IT systems, is set to become India’s first semi-automated port. Fully operational by September or October 2024, it will herald a new era in efficient and modern maritime trade.