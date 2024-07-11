Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US currency in early trading. This appreciation was supported by a positive trend in domestic equities, although elevated crude oil prices dampened investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee began trading at 83.49, marking a 3 paise increase from its last closing rate. On Wednesday, the rupee closed marginally lower by 3 paise at 83.52 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 104.93, lower by 0.11 per cent. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Wednesday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 583.96 crore.