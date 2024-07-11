Heavy Rains Forecast for Delhi, Mumbai; ‘Red Alert’ in Bihar: IMD 5-Day Outlook

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red alert’ on Thursday (July 11), forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Bihar, indicating rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm within 24 hours. Additionally, the IMD predicts an increase in rainfall intensity in Delhi over the coming days, while Mumbai is expected to see light showers and sunny skies.

In Uttar Pradesh, continuous rain has caused water levels to rise in several rivers, resulting in floods across 633 villages in 12 districts. According to the state’s relief department officials, 19 people died in rain-related incidents on Wednesday. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working with local authorities to manage the flood-related challenges in the affected areas.

The IMD’s forecast for the next five days includes light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in regions such as Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and the Gujarat region from July 11 to 15. Fairly light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is also likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, parts of Rajasthan, and Central India during this period.