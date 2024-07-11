Hyundai Exter Knight Edition launched in India: Details

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Limited launched the Knight edition of its micro-SUV Exter. The vehicle is offered at a starting price of Rs 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Exter completed a year in the Indian market and has sold over 93,000 units to date. The Exter becomes the third SUV to join the exclusive Knight Edition after the Creta and the Venue.

It is available in both manual and AMT versions and comes in three new colours. The only petrol-powered Exter comes under the Knight Edition.It retains the 82 bhp 1.2-litre Kappa naturally aspirated petrol engine with either a 5-speed manual and an automated manual transmission (AMT) gearbox. The Exter Knight Edition is available in five monotone and two dual-tone colours — Starry Night, Atlas White, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Shadow Grey, Ranger Khaki with Abyss black roof and Shadow grey with Abyss black roof.

The Exter Knight gets red accents on the front bumper and rear tailgate, and red front brake callipers. It has black front and rear skid plates and black-painted side sill garnish. The Hyundai logo and Exter emblem are also finished in black. The range-topping SX(O) connect trim rides on all-black, 15-inch alloy wheels.

The cabin is finished in black interiors with red accents and stitching. It also has red footwell lighting, black satin interior door handles and steering, metal scuff plate, and floor mat with red stitching.