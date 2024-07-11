Indian Army climbs 18,000 feet to retrieve bodies of three soldiers

In a remarkable display of courage and camaraderie, the Indian Army successfully recovered the bodies of three soldiers after a grueling expedition at over 18,000 feet, reaffirming its commitment to leaving no man behind, dead or alive. The mission was undertaken by members of the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) to retrieve the bodies of three Havildar instructors who were buried under avalanche debris during a mountaineering expedition in October 2023.

In July 2023, a 38-member team from HAWS embarked on an expedition to conquer Mount Kun in Ladakh. The mission aimed to reach the summit by October 13, 2023, despite the treacherous terrain and unpredictable weather of the glaciated region. On October 8, while fixing ropes on a snow wall at an altitude of over 18,300 feet on the Fariabad Glacier, the team was hit by a sudden avalanche, causing four team members to fall into a crevasse and become buried under a large volume of snow.

Despite valiant rescue efforts, the team was only able to recover the remains of Lance Naik Stanzin Targais. The bodies of Havildar Rohit, Havildar Thakur Bahadur Ale, and Naik Gautam Rajbanshi remained trapped deep within the crevasse. The successful recovery of the three soldiers’ bodies underscores the Indian Army’s unwavering resolve and dedication to its personnel, no matter the challenges.