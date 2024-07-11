Kannada Anchor Divya Vasantha Arrested in Bengaluru Spa Extortion Case

Bengaluru police have made a significant breakthrough in the Tree Spa and Beauty extortion case in Indiranagar, arresting Kannada anchor Divya Vasantha and several accomplices. The case involves alleged threats and extortion attempts targeting the spa manager near Michal Palya. An FIR was filed against Raj News executive Rajanukunte Venkatesh and others, accusing them of demanding ?15 lakhs from the spa manager. Vasantha, previously evading authorities in Kerala after arrests in Tamil Nadu, was brought back for questioning.

Police revealed that Venkatesh and Vasantha coordinated their extortion activities through a WhatsApp group named ‘Sci Research Team.’ The group’s discussions indicated a pattern of planning and executing monetary demands under threats. Raj News Managing Director clarified that Venkatesh, who falsely claimed to be the CEO, was previously associated with their marketing department on an outsourced basis and engaged in unlawful activities without the channel’s consent. Raj News has disassociated from the accused and plans legal action against those misusing its name.

The ordeal began on June 27 when a woman and two men, claiming to be from Raj News, visited Tree Spa and Beauty, accusing it of illegal activities and showing a video allegedly depicting prostitution involving spa visitors. They demanded ?15 lakhs to suppress the video, later lowering the demand to ?8 lakhs. Unable to pay, the spa manager, Sivashankar, received continued threats through calls and WhatsApp messages, prompting him to file a police complaint. Sivashankar emphasized that Tree Spa and Beauty operates legally with all necessary licenses and does not engage in illicit activities.