Kerala Faces 27% Rainfall Deficit in June-July

Kerala is facing a significant rainfall deficit despite being well into the monsoon season, with the state receiving 27% less rainfall from June to July 10 compared to expectations. The actual rainfall measured was 628.5 mm, short of the anticipated 864.4 mm. While districts like Kannur, Kottayam, and Thiruvananthapuram received average rainfall, the rest of the state experienced below-average precipitation, with Kannur recording the highest at 1093.2 mm, followed by Kasaragod with 1012.9 mm.

Districts such as Idukki and Wayanad witnessed severe deficits, with Idukki seeing a 45% shortfall and Wayanad a 42% deficit. Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Palakkad also experienced significant deficits of 29%, 38%, and 29%, respectively. Other districts including Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur reported deficits ranging from 14% to 38%. The month of June alone had a 25% rainfall deficit, underscoring the severity of the situation.

After a slow start in June, the southwest monsoon has picked up pace, covering the entire country by July 2, earlier than usual. India, overall, is experiencing above-normal rainfall, with a surplus of at least 2%, driven by a persistent offshore trough along the Maharashtra-north Kerala coasts. This has led to heavy rainfall in areas like Panaji (Goa) and Santacruz (Mumbai), where daily records reached 360 mm and 270 mm, respectively. The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for intense rainfall in regions including Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, and Mahe until July 13.