Lava launches Blaze X 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: India based smartphone brand Lava launched its latest 5G smartphone named ‘Lava Blaze X 5G’ in India. The price of Lava Blaze X 5G in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB and 8GB variants with 128GB storage are priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It is available in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey colours and will go on sale through the Lava e-store and Amazon starting July 20. As an introductory offer, Lava is offering a Rs. 1,000 discount on all variants.

The dual SIM (nano) supported smartphone runs on Android 14 and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and 800nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. A virtual RAM feature is available on the phone that uses onboard storage to add up to 16GB additional RAM.

Lava Blaze X 5G carries a dual rear camera unit including a 64-megapixel Sony primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel front camera with front flash.

Connectivity options on the Lava Blaze X 5G include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, 5G, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with an IP52-rating with sensors including an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer and proximity. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The Lava Blaze X 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh Li-Polymer battery that offers 33W wired fast charging support.