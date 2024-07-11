M A Yusuff Ali purchases Gulfstream G600 private jet valued at Rs 500 crore

M A Yusuff Ali, a prominent business tycoon from Kerala, has recently acquired a Gulfstream G600 private jet, adding to his fleet of luxury aircraft. Manufactured by Gulfstream Aerospace, a subsidiary of General Dynamics, the jet, registered as T7-YMA, was built in December 2023 and is equipped with a powerful Pratt & Whitney engine. The total cost of the aircraft is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore.

Renowned for its exceptional capabilities, the Gulfstream G600 holds the title of the fastest long-range private jet globally, capable of covering distances up to 6,600 nautical miles at a top speed of 982 km/h. It features a sleek design with 14 oval-shaped windows, offering a spacious cabin measuring 51.2 feet in length, 7.6 feet in width, and 6.2 feet in height, providing ample comfort for up to 19 passengers.

Operational specifics include a requirement for 5,700 feet of runway length for takeoff and 3,100 feet for landing, with maximum takeoff and landing weight capacities of 94,600 pounds and 76,800 pounds, respectively. The G600 also includes sleeping accommodations for up to 10 passengers, enhancing its appeal for long-distance travel.

Since its debut in 2019, the Gulfstream G600 has gained acclaim for its speed, luxury, and range, appealing to discerning travelers seeking premium air travel experiences. Its ability to undertake non-stop flights across continents, such as from New York to Dubai or London to Beijing, underscores its status as a preferred choice among elite jet owners worldwide.