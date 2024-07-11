Man Fined ?2000 for Mosquito Breeding Amid Dengue Surge

A resident of Muriyad Pullar has been fined ?2000 by the Irinjalakuda First Class Judicial Magistrate Court for failing to eliminate mosquito breeding sites, despite Health Department instructions aimed at curbing dengue fever. The court’s decision followed a complaint from the health supervisor of the Block Family Health Center, who noted the individual’s non-compliance with mosquito control measures.

Kerala is currently facing a surge in epidemic cases, with a significant increase in patients seeking treatment for fever-related symptoms. In the past 24 hours alone, 13,756 individuals have visited hospitals, with 225 confirmed dengue cases reported on Tuesday, resulting in one death. Additionally, 20 cases of rat fever were reported, leading to two fatalities, and 37 cases of H1N1 were confirmed, highlighting a troubling rise in epidemic cases.

Dengue fever, transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, especially Aedes aegypti, is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding. Prevention measures include mosquito control, using nets while sleeping, seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms develop, eliminating standing water to reduce breeding grounds, and installing window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out.