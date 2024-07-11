Modi-Putin Summit Boosts India-Russia Defense Collaboration

Russia and India have agreed to establish joint ventures to produce military spare parts and components in India, ensuring the maintenance of Russian-made equipment used by the Indian armed forces. This initiative, aligned with India’s Make in India policy, also aims to manufacture defense hardware for export. The defense agreement, reached during the 22nd Russia-India Annual Summit, is seen as a significant step in addressing India’s security challenges. Retired Brigadier Arun Sahgal emphasized the importance of maintaining and upgrading Russian systems through these ventures, which might not be possible with other partners.

The collaboration is crucial as 60 to 70 percent of India’s defense equipment originates from Russia. Despite expanding defense partnerships with other countries, Russia remains a priority in India’s foreign policy. Sahgal noted that co-producing and co-developing defense equipment and spare parts will be a key aspect of India’s military partnerships. While India is also strengthening its defense ties with the US, particularly in critical and emerging technologies, there are anticipated challenges in high-tech collaborations with the US. Russia’s support in military technologies and India’s commitment to not choosing one partner over another underscores the strategic importance of this collaboration.

Potential areas for India-Russia collaboration include metallurgy, super components, underwater domain awareness, ballistic missile technology, and space technology. India is also focusing on developing jet engine technology domestically, with Russia’s advanced engines for the Su-57 fighter aircraft being a potential area of cooperation. Under the Make in India initiative, India aims to become a leading defense exporter, reducing the cost of importing arms by producing weapons and equipment domestically. The collaboration with Russia supports this goal, with co-development and technology transfer agreements enabling India to produce and export defense equipment. Current collaborations include the licensed production of T-90 tanks, Su-30 MKI fighter jets, AK-203 rifles, and BrahMos missiles, along with the supply of MiG-29 and Kamov helicopters, INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier, and S-400 missile systems.