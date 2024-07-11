Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Mihir Shah Faces Driver, Police Reconstruct Scene

Mumbai police conducted a scene reconstruction on Thursday involving Mihir Shah, the prime suspect in the BMW hit-and-run case from CJ House in Worli to Sea Link. During the reconstruction, both Mihir Shah and his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, confessed to their involvement in the tragic incident. Mihir admitted to driving the vehicle during the crash that led to the death of Kaveri Nakhwa (45), who was riding pillion on a scooter. Her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, sustained injuries in the accident. Shockingly, Mihir acknowledged knowing that the victim was trapped under the car but chose not to stop and fled the scene.

Following the incident in Mumbai’s Worli area early Sunday morning, Shah abandoned his car and escaped in an auto-rickshaw. He sought refuge at various locations in Mumbai and Thane district before being apprehended on Tuesday in Virar. Investigations revealed that Shah had been partying with friends at a Juhu bar, consuming alcohol before the accident occurred.

In a related development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took action against Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Juhu on Wednesday. The BMC demolished alleged unauthorized constructions and suspended the bar’s liquor license, stemming from revelations connected to the case.