President Droupadi Murmu Plays Badminton with Saina Nehwal at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu displayed her enthusiasm for sports by engaging in a friendly badminton match with Saina Nehwal, the London Olympic Bronze medalist, at Rashtrapati Bhavan’s badminton court. The event aimed to highlight India’s rising prominence in badminton, especially through the remarkable achievements of female athletes globally. The President shared a photograph on her official social media, capturing the moment of her playing badminton with Saina Nehwal.

In addition to their badminton match, Saina Nehwal is scheduled to participate in the ‘Her Story My Story’ lecture series at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on July 11. This series focuses on the inspiring journeys of women who have received Padma Awards. President Droupadi Murmu’s active participation in sports reflects India’s growing influence in badminton, particularly with women athletes making significant strides internationally. Saina Nehwal, an iconic figure in Indian sports who has been honored with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to play with the President, describing it as a memorable experience.