Redmi launches new true wireless stereo earbuds in India: Specifications, Price

Mumbai: Redmi Buds 5C were launched in India. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds join the company’s latest lineup that also comprises of the Redmi Buds 5 launched in February this year.

Redmi Buds 5C are priced in India at Rs. 1,999. The TWS earbuds are available in three colours: Acoustic Black, Bass White, and Symphony Blue. According to the company, their sale begins on July 20 at 12pm IST and they can purchased from the brand website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retailers.

Redmi Buds 5C come equipped with up to 40dB Hybrid ANC and support SBC and AAC codecs. They have a dedicated transparency mode which can be toggled via the companion Xiaomi Earbuds app. Using the same app, users can also customise controls. The TWS earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic Titanium drivers and support five sound profiles: Standard, Enhance Treble, Enhance Bass, Enhance Voice, and a custom mode.

Also Read: Samsung launches two new smartwatches: Details

The Redmi Buds 5C get IP54 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. In terms of connectivity, they supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Google’s Fast Pair feature. Users can also enable the audio sharing feature on select Xiaomi and Redmi phones and connect two Redmi Buds 5C for shared music playback.

The charging case of the TWS earbuds measures 57 x 55.95 x 26.85mm in dimension and weigh 38.5g. The company claims that the Redmi Buds 5C can last up to 7 hours on a single charge, with the case providing a total playback time of up to 36 hours (with ANC turned off). They also feature quick charge functionality, with 10 minutes of charge said to provide up to two hours of playtime.