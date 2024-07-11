Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched: Details

Paris: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 were launched as the latest book- and clamshell-style foldable phones. These handsets were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Paris.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 price starts at $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1,58,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, while customers can also purchase 512GB and 1TB storage variants priced at $2,019 (roughly Rs. 1,68,600) and $2,259 (roughly Rs. 1,88,700), respectively.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available in a 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration priced at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 91,800). Another variant with 512GB of storage is priced at 1,219 (roughly Rs. 1,01,800).

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be sold in Navy, Pink, and Silver Shadow options, while the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available in Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, and Yellow colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a dual-SIM (Nano or Nano+eSIM) handset that runs on Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 skin running on top. It is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Mobile Platform from Qualcomm, paired with 12GB of RAM.

The outer screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a 6.3-inch HD+ (968×2,376 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 410ppi pixel density. On the inside, it sports a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,856×2,160 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a 374ppi pixel density. Both the panels have an adaptive refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with a triple outer camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel wide angle camera with dual pixel autofocus, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and an f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field-of-view, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. Itt also has a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display with an f/2.2 aperture and a 4-megapixel camera located under the inner screen, with an f/2.8 aperture.

The handset offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC connectivity. The foldable phone is equipped with an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, e-compass, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and an ambient light sensor. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 packs a 4,400mAh battery that can be charged at 25W with Samsung’s wired charger that is sold separately. It also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare for charging accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 runs on the same versions of Android and One UI. It also offers dual-SIM connectivity and is powered by the same Snapdragon chipset along with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a 3.4-inch (720×748 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 306ppi pixel density. On the inside, it features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz.

On the outside, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with a 50-megapixel wide angle camera with dual pixel autofocus, OIS, and an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field-of-view. On the inner display, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 features a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is equipped with the same connectivity features and sensors as the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It packs a smaller 4,000mAh battery, with the same charging specifications as its larger sibling. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.