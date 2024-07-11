Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: Details

Paris: Samsung launched two new truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones- Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro- at the Galaxy Unpacked event held in Paris. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are priced at $179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000) while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 21,000). They are available in Silver and White colours. The new earbuds will be available for pre-order starting today with general availability starting July 24.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 series come with a new design. The standard Galaxy Buds 3 have an open type design, whereas the Pro are in-ear type. The Galaxy Buds 3 have a one-way 11mm dynamic driver while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a two-way 10.5mm dynamic speaker with a 6.1mm Planar. Both models pack three microphones, and voice pickup units and offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro model offer Ambient sound mode and Voice Detect feature. They are claimed to be capable of distinguishing between noise and human voices. The earbuds switch to Ambient mode when the wearer speaks to reduce media volume allowing to listen to conversations without taking out the earbuds.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Buds 3 series include Bluetooth 5.4 with support for AAC, SBC, SSC, HiFi, and SSC UHQ codecs. They have an Auto Switch feature that lets users switch between two devices seamlessly on the go. They pack an accelerometer and Hall sensor. They are compatible with handsets running on Android 10 or higher with more than 1.5GB of memory. They are said to offer ultra high-quality audio up to 24bit/96kHz on select Samsung phones like the Galaxy S24 series and the latest foldables with One UI 6.1.1 or above. They are IP55-rated as well.

The Galaxy Buds 3 family get a few AI-based features like Interpreter and Voice Command as part of the Galaxy AI package. Turning on the Interpreter in Listening mode will allow users to hear the lectures in foreign languages translated directly through Galaxy Buds. The Voice Command can be used to control functions like playing or stopping music without manually touching the earbuds or a connected smartphone.

The Galaxy Buds 3 earbuds are equipped with a 48mAh battery each while the charging case houses a 515mAh battery. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro house 53mAh battery in each earbud and the charging case has a 515mAh battery.