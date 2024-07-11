Samsung launches two new smartwatches: Details

Paris: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 price starts at $299 in the US. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available at the price of $649 in the US. The 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 will be available in Cream and Green colour options whereas the 44mm variant can be purchased in Green and Silver colourways. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is available in a single 47mm dial, will be available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White colour options.

In India, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 with Bluetooth is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the Bluetooth and LTE variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. The 44mm dial with just Bluetooth will be available at the price of Rs. 32,999, whereas the Bluetooth and LTE variant can be purchased for Rs. 36,999. Further, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available at the price of Rs. 59,999.

Samsung has also provided pre-booking offers for both the models. Those pre-booking the Galaxy Watch 7 will get multi-bank cashback worth Rs. 8,000 it an upgrade bonus worth the same. Consumers who pre-book the Galaxy Watch Ultra will get multi-bank cashback worth Rs. 10,000 or an upgrade bonus of the same value.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is available in two dial sizes. The 40mm dial comes with 40.4×40.4×9.7mm dimensions and weighs 28.8g. On the other hand, the 44m dial measures 44.4×44.4×9.7mm in dimensions and weighs 33.8g. While the smaller dial features a 1.3-inch (432×432 pixels) display, the larger dial gets a 1.5-inch (480×480 pixels) display. Both are Super AMOLED always-on displays.

Samsung’s base model smartwatch is equipped with a 3nm Exynos W1000 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. This is the first time Samsung has used 3nm processors in the Galaxy Watch lineup. The devices run Google’s Wear OS-based One UI 6 Watch. The 40mm variant is backed by a 300mAh battery whereas the 44mm variant gets a 425mAh battery. Both support WPC-based wireless fast charging.

The smartwatch comes with fitness trackers such as heart rate, oxygen, and sleep monitoring. The device also gets some new features such as Workout Routine . In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 also incorporates an AI algorithm for sleep analysis. It offers Novo FDA-authorised Sleep Apnea tracking, real-time alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates, atrial fibrillation monitoring, and more. Samsung claims the smartwatch can also provide users with electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure monitoring.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in a single 47mm dial which measures 47.1×47.4×12.1mm in dimensions and weighs 60.5g. It comes with a Titanium-grade frame and features a 1.5-inch (480×480 pixels) Super AMOLED always-on display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The model gets the same processor, storage, and operating system as the Watch 7. It also offers 10ATM water resistance.It is backed by a 590mAh battery and supports WPC-based wireless fast charging.

It offers all the features of the Galaxy Watch 7. In addition, the Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a new multi-sports tile that enables users to track multi-course workouts. A functional threshold power (FTP) feature to measure maximum cycling power has also been added.

Powered by AI, the device also shows personalised heart rate zones to help the user work at an optimal intensity. Further, the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra features a Quick Button to instantly initiate and control workouts, an emergency siren, and a Night Mode.

