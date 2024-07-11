SC Judge Steps Down from YouTuber Savukku Shankar’s Detention Case

In a surprising turn of events, Supreme Court judge Justice M M Sundaresh recused himself on Wednesday from hearing the case against YouTuber “Savukku” Shankar, also known as A Shankar, who is detained under the Goondas Act. The two-judge bench, led by Justice Sundaresh and Justice Arvind Kumar, was scheduled to hear the appeal filed by Shankar’s mother, A Kamala. Following Justice Sundaresh’s recusal, Chief Justice of India (CJI) will reconstitute the bench, Shankar’s lawyer Balaji Srinivasan informed TNIE.

Kamala had filed a habeas corpus petition asserting that her son’s detention was an attempt to suppress his freedom of speech, as he had played a crucial role in exposing government corruption in Tamil Nadu. The petition argued that Shankar’s detention violated his rights under Articles 19(1)(a), 21, and 22 of the Constitution.

Furthermore, the petition claimed that two government officials had tried to influence the High Court judges handling the case. Believing her son had been treated unjustly, Kamala approached the Supreme Court to seek redress.