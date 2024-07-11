Severe Staff Shortages Plague Indian Healthcare Facilities: Report

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) report highlights a significant demand for healthcare professionals in India, driven by factors such as the rise in non-communicable diseases, an ageing population, population growth, advancements in AI, the expanding health insurance market, and government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat. It predicts a 100 percent increase in the demand for healthcare professionals by 2030. Despite this growing need, healthcare facilities are experiencing severe staff shortages, leading to overwork, compromised patient care, and employee dissatisfaction.

To address these challenges, healthcare facilities are implementing upskilling programs and leveraging technology to streamline recruitment and expand workforce capacity. The report suggests that financial incentives, professional development programs, and mentorship can help attract talent. With the Union budget projecting a 12.59 percent employment growth in 2024-25 and the hospital market expected to double to $200 billion by 2032, career prospects in healthcare look promising.

As hospitals expand their workforce, there’s an increased need for medical doctors, nurse practitioners, and medical technicians. This trend aims to transform healthcare delivery to better manage the increased burden on healthcare systems and improve patient outcomes. There’s also a significant demand for specialized nurses in rural and underserved regions, and the role of epidemiologists has become crucial post-Covid-19 for disease pattern identification and timely interventions. The pandemic has underscored the importance of upskilling healthcare professionals in critical care, respiratory therapy, infection control, and public health education.