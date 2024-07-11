Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian domestic benchmark equity indices ended on a flat note in a highly volatile session on July 11. At close, the BSE Sensex was down 27.43 points or 0.03 percent at 79,897.34. NSE Nifty ended at 24,316.00, down 8.50 points or 0.03 percent.

About 1966 shares advanced, 1427 shares declined, and 89 shares unchanged. Top Nifty gainers were BPCL, Coal India, ONGC, ITC and Tata Motors. Top losers were Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finance, Divis Labs, M&M and NTPC.

Among sectors, realty index down 1.5 percent, and pharma index down 0.6 percent, while media and oil & gas index up 1 percent each. The BSE midcap index rose 0.3 percent while the smallcap index added 0.6 percent.