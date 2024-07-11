Supplyco Godown in Tirur loses essential items worth Rs 2.78 crore; 8 officials suspended

The Kerala Civil Supplies Department has encountered a substantial setback, as grocery items worth Rs 2.78 crore have gone missing from the Supplyco warehouse in Tirur. The disappearance was flagged during an internal audit, prompting the suspension of eight officials implicated in the irregularities.

Kalpakanchery police have initiated an investigation following a formal complaint filed by the Supplyco depot manager regarding the missing goods. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) V V Benny from Tanur is leading the inquiry into the matter.

The revelation of this significant theft has sparked public outrage, particularly as it coincides with severe shortages at state-run stores. These outlets are crucial for providing affordable essentials amid soaring commodity prices. The incident has drawn criticism from opposition parties, accusing the government of negligence in addressing inflation and ensuring consistent distribution of affordable goods through the Civil Supplies Department outlets.

This development underscores the urgent need for accountability and measures to safeguard public resources. The investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the grocery items, aiming to restore public trust in the management and operations of Supplyco facilities.