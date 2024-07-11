Teacher arrested for breaking student’s tooth

A Class 10 student at a private school in Raebareli suffered multiple injuries, including a broken tooth, after being brutally beaten by his teacher, Mohammed Asif, for not completing his homework. The incident occurred on Tuesday, the first day back after the summer vacation, and has led to widespread outrage and the teacher’s arrest. Reports indicate that Asif’s assault was so severe that the student lost consciousness and collapsed.

The attack happened when the teacher questioned the student about homework assigned in April, before the summer break. The student explained that personal issues had prevented him from completing it, which led to the teacher losing his temper and attacking him with a stick. The student sustained serious injuries to his mouth and face. His classmates immediately informed the principal, who rushed him to the hospital, where he was treated and discharged the following day.

Following a complaint from the student’s father, police arrested Mohammed Asif on Wednesday. The school administration has also started an inquiry into the incident. Salon Station House Officer JP Singh emphasized the importance of student safety and promised a thorough investigation. The victim’s father expressed his distress and called for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The community has rallied in support of the student, demanding accountability and swift action against the teacher.