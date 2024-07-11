Uttar Pradesh Lightning Strikes Kill 38 in Single Day

On Wednesday (July 10), Uttar Pradesh experienced a devastating day as lightning strikes claimed the lives of at least 38 individuals amid severe flooding that has disrupted daily life across the state. Pratapgarh recorded the highest number of fatalities with 11 deaths, followed by Sultanpur with seven and Chandauli with six. Additional casualties occurred in Mainpuri, Prayagraj, Auraiya, Deoria, Hathras, Varanasi, and Siddharthnagar districts, where many others suffered severe burn injuries from lightning.

In Pratapgarh, the fatalities occurred at multiple locations, with authorities quickly responding to collect the bodies for postmortem examinations. Chandauli experienced heavy rainfall and lightning between 4 pm and 6 pm, resulting in injuries and hospitalizations. Among the victims were two young cousins, aged 13 and 15, struck while farming and fishing. Sultanpur mourned the loss of three children among its seven victims, who were struck while planting paddies or collecting mangoes and water. In Auraiya, a 14-year-old boy died while seeking shelter under a mango tree during the rain.

The tragedy extended to Deoria, where a 5-year-old girl was fatally struck by lightning while helping her family in the fields, and in Varanasi, where two brothers were struck, resulting in one fatality and one hospitalization. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh and neighboring regions over the next five days, raising concerns for further incidents amidst the ongoing monsoon deluge.