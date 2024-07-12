Bengaluru-Tirupati bus crash: 9 dead, 15 injured near Kolar

Nine passengers were killed, and over 15 were injured when a bus traveling from Bengaluru to Tirupati collided with a tipper lorry near Kolar. The accident, which occurred late Wednesday night at Narsapur, resulted in severe damage to the bus’s front section. Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and the injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Local authorities, including police officials, arrived promptly and managed to rescue passengers trapped in the bus wreckage. Efforts are ongoing to confirm the identities of the deceased. Preliminary investigations suggest that the excessive speed of the tipper lorry may have caused the collision. The lorry driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation to gather more information about the lorry’s ownership and the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

The collision disrupted traffic in the area, but police quickly cleared the scene and restored normal traffic flow. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway to determine the precise cause of the accident. The incident highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent such tragic events.