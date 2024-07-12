Commodity Market: Gold price gain for second day in a row

Mumbai: Gold price appreciated for second day in a row in Kerala. Gold price again crossed Rs 54,000 mark in the state. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 54,080, up by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6760, up by Rs 30. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices saw a slight increase on Friday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7401.4 per gram up by Rs.309.The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6779.7 per gram up by Rs.283. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been 0.83%,whereas in the last month it has been -1.6%. The cost of silver is Rs.92390 per kg up by Rs.410 per kg.

Also Read: Oppo launches Reno 12 5G Series in India: Price, Specifications

On the Multi Commodity Exchange ( MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 73,254 per 10 gram, up by Rs 57 or 0.08%. Silver futures were down by over Rs 400 per kg or 0.43% at Rs 93,789.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.2% at $2,408.70 per ounce. Gold price surged 2% on Thursday. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% at $2,413.90. Price of spot silver slipped 0.8% to $31.20 per ounce, after scaling a more than one-month high on Thursday. Platinum fell 0.2% at $1,001.90 and palladium dropped 1% to $984.63. Both the metals were set to register weekly declines.