Consuming these foods will lower water-induced inflammation

Water-induced inflammation refers to the inflammation that occurs in the body due to the consumption of excess water. As per experts, drinking excess water can disrupt the balance of electrolytes in the body. This will lead to an increase in fluid retention and resulting inflammation.

This can be reduced by eating some foods that have anti-inflammatory properties,

Foods that can help reduce water-induced inflammation:

1. Turmeric: Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with potent anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce inflammation by inhibiting certain molecules involved in the inflammatory process.

2. Ginger: Ginger contains gingerol, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It helps reduce inflammation by blocking inflammatory pathways in the body.

3. Fatty fish: Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats have anti-inflammatory effects and can help reduce water-induced inflammation.

4. Leafy green vegetables: Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are high in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. These nutrients help reduce inflammation and boost overall health.

5. Extra virgin olive oil: Extra virgin olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Also Read: Healthy foods for a regular period cycle

6. Berries: Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are packed with antioxidants called anthocyanins. These compounds can reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases.

7. Tomatoes: Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that has anti-inflammatory properties. Consuming tomatoes or tomato products can help reduce inflammation.

8. Nuts and seeds: Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and flaxseeds contain healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. They have anti-inflammatory effects and can benefit heart health.

9. Green tea: Green tea is high in polyphenols, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Drinking green tea regularly can help reduce inflammation and protect against chronic diseases.

10. Dark chocolate: Dark chocolate has potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help reduce inflammation and improve cardiovascular health.