Delhi CM Kejriwal gets interim bail in excise policy case; AAP hails ‘Satyameva Jayate’

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 12 amid an ongoing money laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The apex court also referred Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest by the ED to a larger bench for further examination.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED in March over corruption allegations linked to the now-repealed liquor sales policy. Although he secured bail from a trial court on June 20, the Delhi High Court stayed the bail order soon after. The High Court upheld the arrest, noting that Kejriwal had repeatedly ignored summons and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

The Supreme Court emphasized the need to clarify legal guidelines on arrests in ED cases, highlighting concerns about the discretionary powers of investigating officers and the principle of proportionality. Referring the matter to a larger bench indicates the court’s intent to establish a clear framework for assessing arrests under ED jurisdiction. The court also clarified that it cannot mandate Kejriwal’s resignation as Chief Minister; that decision remains at his discretion.