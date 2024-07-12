Delhi Set to Overtake Tokyo as World’s Most Populated City

Delhi has become the second most populous city in the world, with approximately 33.8 million residents, according to the latest United Nations World Urbanisation Prospects report. This places Delhi just behind Tokyo, which has a population of 37 million. Both Delhi and Mumbai rank among the top ten most populous cities globally, with Mumbai’s population at 21.6 million, securing the ninth position. Projections indicate that by 2028, Delhi may surpass Tokyo to become the world’s most populated city.

As the world’s most populous nation, India is expected to maintain this status until the end of the century, with the UN Population Prospects report projecting a peak population of 1.701 billion by 2062. The report also anticipates significant urbanization trends, forecasting that by 2030, there will be 43 megacities worldwide, defined as cities with populations over 10 million. Most of these megacities are expected to be located in developing countries.

The UN Department for Economic and Social Welfare has emphasized the challenges posed by rapid urbanization, including the pressing need for adequate housing, transportation, energy infrastructure, and essential services such as education and healthcare. As urban populations continue to grow, addressing these challenges will be critical for sustainable development.