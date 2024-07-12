DRDO Approves 7 New Private Sector Projects Under Technology Development Fund

In a significant boost to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) awarded seven new projects to domestic industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme. These projects aim to meet the needs of the Armed Forces and the aerospace and defence sectors, thereby strengthening the military-industry ecosystem. This effort is particularly beneficial to MSMEs and start-ups, demonstrating DRDO’s commitment to nurturing indigenous industries.

The approved projects include the development of an Indigenous Scenario and Sensor Simulation Toolkit by Noida-based start-up Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd for pilot training in realistic scenarios. Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd will work on an Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle for multiple roles such as Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). Kochi’s IROV Technologies Pvt Limited received a project for Long-range Remotely Operated Vehicles to detect and neutralize underwater objects. Additionally, Craftlogic Labs Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru will develop an Ice Detection Sensor for aircraft, while Chennai-based Data Pattern (India) Limited will work on a Radar Signal Processor with Active Antenna Array Simulator. Accord Software & Systems Pvt Ltd in Bengaluru will develop an Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System-based Timing Acquisition & Dissemination System. Lastly, Alohatech Private Limited in Coimbatore will create graphene-based smart and e-textiles for wearable applications.

These initiatives will not only enhance the capabilities of the Indian defence sector but also foster innovation and self-reliance in critical technologies. The projects represent a concerted effort to develop indigenous solutions for complex defence requirements, reflecting the government’s push towards a self-reliant India.