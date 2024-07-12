Election Commission Owes 25,000 Taxi Drivers for Lok Sabha Election Services

The State Election Commission has yet to pay about 25,000 taxi drivers for vehicles hired during the Lok Sabha elections, resulting in significant rent arrears. Despite multiple requests for payment, the Commission has only provided reassurances without concrete action. Following the election announcement, vehicles were hired across all 20 constituencies for periods ranging from 2 to 40 days, primarily for transporting polling materials and election observers. These vehicles, with seating capacities from 7 to 30 seats, were rented at rates between Rs 4,400 and Rs 6,500 for up to 100 km per day, plus an additional allowance of Rs 350.

Despite pre-agreed rental fees, many drivers have not received payment. Efforts to seek assistance from their local representatives were redirected back to the Election Commission, which has cited a “file change” process as the cause of the delay. This explanation has left the drivers uncertain about when they will be compensated.

The delay has left taxi workers in financial distress, as they await the promised payments. The Election Commission’s lack of prompt action has exacerbated the situation, with drivers caught in bureaucratic limbo, hoping for resolution soon.