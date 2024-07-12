Elon Musk’s X banned over 1.9 lakh accounts in India

Mumbai: Microblogging website, X Corp (formerly known as Twitter) owned by Elon Musk has reportedly banned 194,053 accounts in India between May 26 and June 25 (2024). These accounts were banned for promoting non-consensual nudity and child sexual exploitation. The microblogging platform also took down 1,991 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country. In total, X banned 196,044 accounts in the reporting period.

In the monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, the microblogging platform said that it has received 12,570 complaints from the Indian user, in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms. In addition, the company processed 55 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

‘We overturned 4 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended. We received 61 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period,’ said the company.

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (5,289), followed by sensitive adult content (2,768), hateful conduct (2,196), and abuse/harassment (1,243).

Between April 26 and May 25, X banned 2,29,925 accounts in the country. The microblogging platform also took down 967 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform.

According to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all digital and social media platforms working in India and having a cluster of more than 50 lakh customers must release a monthly compliance. The compliance report should provide the details of customer complaints received by the firms and the actions taken by the team against such reports.