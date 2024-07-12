HC Orders Police to Submit Vengara Domestic Violence Case Report in One Week

The Kerala High Court has intervened in a domestic violence case involving a newly married couple from Vengara, Malappuram, directing the investigating officer to submit a detailed report on the case’s progress. Responding to a petition by the complainant, who expressed dissatisfaction with the investigation’s pace, the court has demanded updates on actions taken since the complaint was filed with the district police chief.

The petitioner, a woman, alleged severe physical abuse by her husband Muhammad Faiz, including beatings with a mobile charger, starting just days after their marriage. She highlighted delays in the initial police response, leading her to escalate the matter to the Malappuram SP, resulting in more serious charges being filed, such as attempted murder and grievous bodily harm.

Following the upgrade in charges, Muhammad Faiz and his mother sought anticipatory bail, which was denied by the district court. Despite legal proceedings, the accused’s family members, including his father, chose to evade arrest, complicating the case further. The woman, who suffered injuries and trauma, returned to her parental home amid escalating violence, prompting her to file a police complaint in late May.