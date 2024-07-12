Indian Railways cancels several long-distance trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways have decided to cancel several long-distance trains by the end of July till early August. This decision is taken by the railway department because of the doubling of tracks.

Full list of cancelled trains:

12492 Mour Dhwaj SuperFast Express (Jammu Tawi to Barauni) cancelled from July 26 and August 2.

15212 Jan Nayak Express (Amritsar to Darbhanga) cancelled from July 25 to August 6.

14618 Jan Seva Express cancelled from July 25 to August 5.

14604 Jansadharan Express (Amritsar to Saharsa) cancelled from July 24 to 31.

22552 Antyodaya Express cancelled from July 28 to August 4.

15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express cancelled from July 31 and August 4.

12204 Garib Rath (Amritsar to Saharsa) cancelled from August 3 and 4.

15909 Avadh Assam Express from Lalgarh Junction cancelled from August 1 to 4.

15654 Amarnath Express (Jammu Tawi to Guwahati) cancelled from August 2.

15531 Jansadharan Express (Saharsa to Amritsar) cancelled from July 21 and August 4.

12408 Karmabhoomi Express (Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri) cancelled from July 19 and August 2.

12491 Mour Dhwaj SuperFast Express (Barauni to Jammu Tawi) cancelled from July 28 and August 4.

15211 Jan Nayak Express (Darbhanga to Amritsar) cancelled from July 23 to August 4.

14617 Jan Seva Express cancelled from July 27 to August 7.

14603 Jansadharan Express (Saharsa to Amritsar) cancelled from July 26 to August 2.

22551 Antyodaya Express cancelled from July 27 to August 3.

15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express cancelled from July 29 and August 2.

12203 Garib Rath (Saharsa to Amritsar) cancelled from August 4 and 5.

15910 Avadh Assam Express cancelled from July 29 to August 1.

15653 Amarnath Express (Guwahati to Jammu Tawi) cancelled from July 31.

12407 Karmabhoomi Express (New Jalpaiguri to Amritsar) cancelled from July 24 and August 7.