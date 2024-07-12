Indian Railways to operate special train to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: Details

Jabalpur: Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train service connecting Jabalpur and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The train was announced due to the heav rush of pilgrims embarking on the revered Amarnath Yatra.

The special train, numbered 01707 and 01708, will operate a total of 8 trips to cater to the pilgrimage season. ‘It is notified for the information of the general public that for convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush, Railways have decided to run the 01707/01708 Jabalpur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Jabalpur Amarnath Yatra special train,’ the statement by the Northern Railway read.

Amarnath Yatra Special Train: Schedule and timings

01707 Jabalpur to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special Train

Departure: Every Monday from 15th July 2024 to 5th August 2024

Departure Time from Jabalpur: 06:00 AM

01708 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Jabalpur Special Train

Departure: Every Tuesday from 16th July 2024 to 6th August 2024

Departure Time from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: 07:25 AM

Starting from Jabalpur, the train will pass through Katnimurwara, Damoh, Saugor, Jhansi, Gwalior, Morena, Agra Cantt, Mathura Jn., Faridabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn, New Delhi, Shakurbasti, Rohtak Jn, Jind Jn, Jakhal Jn, Ludhiana Jn, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi, Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, and finally arrive at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

The train will consist of Sleeper, General Class, and AC Coaches, ensuring comfort and convenience for the passengers throughout the journey.