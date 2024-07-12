Karnataka Ranks Second in Child Marriages in India

Shocking statistics reveal the high prevalence of child marriages in India, with Karnataka ranking second. According to data presented by the Central Government to the Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu leads with 8,966 child marriages, followed by Karnataka with 8,348, West Bengal with 8,324, Telangana with 4,440, and Andhra Pradesh with 3,416 over the past three years. These figures were disclosed during a hearing concerning a petition from a voluntary organization seeking guidelines to combat child marriage.

Additional statistics show that Assam reported 3,316 child marriages, Maharashtra 2,043, Gujarat 1,206, Uttar Pradesh 1,197, and Haryana 1,104, placing them among the top ten states facing this issue. Despite ongoing efforts to curb child marriages, the Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati acknowledged the persistent occurrence of these marriages and noted the low number of FIRs filed under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act of 2006.

In response to these findings, the NGO’s lawyer criticized the insufficient legal actions taken against those facilitating child marriages, advocating for the appointment of dedicated officers to enhance prevention efforts. Following the discussions, the Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, reserved judgment and indicated plans to consider issuing directives to strengthen both Central and State Government initiatives aimed at eradicating this societal problem.